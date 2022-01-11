Bikram Yoga Intellectual Property & Bankruptcy Adversary Claims Offered for Sale

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank announced it is seeking offers for the intellectual property assets associated with the Bikram Yoga brand, as well as offers for certain adversary claims filed by the bankruptcy trustee overseeing the Bikram-affiliated bankruptcy estates against various individual and corporate defendants.

(PRNewsfoto/Hilco Streambank)

The iconic Bikram Yoga brand was popularized in the early 1970s as a system of hot yoga practice with a fixed sequence of 26 postures and 2 breathing exercises. The fixed sequence, combined with a heated room and elevated humidity, brings the yogi through an intense and invigorating 90-minute workout that connects body, mind, and spirit. Bikram Yoga has become the internationally renowned standard for the hot yoga method, reaching a peak of more than 1,600 studios in 40 countries.

Hilco Streambank Chief Executive Officer, Gabe Fried, commented "this sale represents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a widely recognized brand with numerous paths for monetization. These paths include branded yoga products and apparel, teacher training seminars, franchised yoga studios, and entertainment, as well as expansion into existing fitness studios, hotels, spas, mobile classes, and online or virtual spaces. This brand has an extremely loyal following and offers a high quality entry point into the growing fitness and wellness markets."

Available intellectual property assets include trademarks, domain names, and copyrighted class instruction as well as teacher training materials. The bankruptcy trustee is also offering for sale her position as plaintiff under seven adversary proceedings brought on behalf of the bankruptcy estates, in which the trustee seeks damages in excess of $13 million.

Bids are due on February 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern / 12:00 noon Pacific. An auction is scheduled for February 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Pacific.

Interested parties should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below. The sale is being conducted on behalf of Robbin L. Itkin solely in her capacity as Chapter 7 trustee of the Bikram Yoga bankruptcy estates and is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval. The founder of Bikram Yoga, Bikram Choudhury, is not affiliated with the Chapter 7 trustee and has no authority to sell the assets in this offering.

Gabe Fried Chief Executive Officer gfried@hilcoglobal.com 617.458.9355 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Jordon Parker Vice President jparker@hilcoglobal.com 719.821.0894

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Streambank