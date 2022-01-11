Access Control Systems (ACS) Acquires Access Control Technologies (ACT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Control Systems ("ACS") announced today that it has acquired Access Control Technologies ("ACT"). ACT is Central Florida's leading installer of automated gate systems. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, ACT has over a hundred years of combined expertise and experience in the automated gate industry. ACT was acquired from Mike Knarreborg and his partners.

"ACT is a leader in its market due to the team's unparalleled knowledge and skill in the design, fabrication, and installation of automated gate systems with the ultimate focus on quality and customer service," said Chad Colony, CEO of ACS, "We believe with our resources we can accelerate ACT's already impressive growth through supporting the addition of new core competencies and through market expansion."

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, ACS is a value-added distributor, system integrator, and installer of access control systems which includes high-end residential and commercial automated gate systems, parking control systems, commercial security systems, overhead doors, and surveillance systems. In addition to its headquarters, ACS has offices in Atlanta, GA, and Knoxville and Memphis, TN and now, Orlando, FL. ACS is a portfolio company of Brixey & Meyer Capital.

"As we made the decision of choosing a buyer for the company, I felt that ACS shared ACT's core values and had an incredible vision for growth in the Florida marketplace," said Mike Knarreborg, "The partnership with ACS will provide a significant opportunity for our employees as the company grows to the next level."

About ACS:

ACS is a market leading, one-stop system integrator and installer supporting owners and general contractors for Parking Solutions, Automated Gates, Overhead Doors and Access Control Systems across the Southeast. ACS backs its installation with a dedicated 24/7 service team.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed ten investments and raised over $120 million to invests in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $5.0 million of cash flow. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages six different platforms across a variety of industries. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here. Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

