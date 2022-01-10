LHC Group to present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually January 10-13, 2022. LHC Group will participate in a virtual format on Wednesday, January 12, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

To access a live webcast, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCgroup.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcasts, replays will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Contact: Eric Elliott

Senior Vice President of Finance

(337) 233-1307

eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

