Grossman Law Offices Attorneys Earn 2022 Ohio Super Lawyers Recognition Seven attorneys from the Columbus-based divorce and family law firm Grossman Law Offices have been recognized in the 2022 Ohio Super Lawyers publication.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of seven attorneys from Grossman Law Offices have been included in this year's Ohio Super Lawyers publication.

The award-winning divorce and family law practice, ranked among the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, had three attorneys named to the prestigious Super Lawyers listing and four attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Firm Founder Jeffrey Grossman and Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman received additional distinction in the Top 50 and Top 5 Columbus Super Lawyers lists, respectively.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers:

Jeffrey A. Grossman : Firm Founder Jeffrey Grossman was named to Ohio Super Lawyers for the 19 th consecutive year and earned additional distinction among the Top 50 Columbus Super Lawyers . One of the first Family Law Specialists certified by the Ohio State Bar Association, Grossman was selected in Family Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Andrew S. Grossman : Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman earned his 12 th consecutive selection to Ohio Super Lawyers . As has been the case since 2014, the Certified Family Relations Law Specialist was also named to the Top 5 Columbus Super Lawyers list, a prestigious distinction reserved for the top 5 vote-getters across all fields of law.

Anthony R. Auten : Auten has been named to Super Lawyers each year since 2004. An OSBA Certified Specialist in Family Relations Law, Auten focuses his practice on divorce proceedings involving substantial net worth and complex property holdings.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars:

Jodi R. Smilack : Smilack was named the 2022 Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes just 2.5% of all young and up-and-coming lawyers in the state. This is her sixth year of inclusion.

John H. Cousins IV : Cousins made the Rising Stars list for his work as a family lawyer and an accomplished appellate attorney. He has been named to Rising Stars since 2018.

William Ryan : Ryan earned his first selection to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in the category of Family Law.

Maggie Huck : Huck also garnered her first Super Lawyers Rising Stars selection in 2022 for her work in Family Law.

A Proven Family Law Practice

Helmed by accomplished attorneys, Grossman Law Offices is one of Central Ohio's most respected divorce and family law practices. With four lawyers certified as Family Law Specialists by the Ohio State Bar Association, the firm is a top choice for clients seeking qualified counsel for high-stakes custody and divorce proceedings, high-asset property division, post-decree modifications, and more.

For more information, visit www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

