Dataprise Expands its DRaaS and Data Protection Offerings with Acquisition of Industry Leader Global Data Vault

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a leading strategic IT managed service provider, today announced the acquisition of Global Data Vault, a leader in Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and modern data protection solutions. The addition of Global Data Vault creates one of the industry's broadest portfolios of integrated data protection and cybersecurity offerings to solve client's toughest business resilience, risk mitigation and compliance challenges.

"Clients turn to Dataprise to be their one strategic IT partner, which requires we bring the broadest portfolio of services powered by the best technology and deepest expertise. Today, the mandate for a holistic cybersecurity and data protection strategy is a top priority for our clients," said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise. "Global Data Vault is a powerful addition as they bring industry leading cloud-based data protection solutions that bolster our premier cybersecurity portfolio, top-notch employees, a strong Veeam partnership, and relentless focus on client success."

Founded in 2004, Global Data Vault is a recognized leader in the BaaS and DRaaS industry and holds the distinction of being a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider. Global Data Vault's mission is to protect organizations' critical data with modern data protection strategies to ensure business continuity and eliminate downtime. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Global Data Vault protects hundreds of clients across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"Our clients are facing new challenges driven by dramatic changes in the cybersecurity threat landscape and evolution of IT strategies including cloud adoption," said Anthony Galley, Chairman of Global Data Vault. "Dataprise has an enviable portfolio of cybersecurity, managed IT services, and cloud services that enhance the value of our modern data protection and DRaaS offerings. Together with Dataprise we are perfectly positioned to provide our clients even greater value."

"We're excited for the opportunity that joining Dataprise presents for our clients, employees and partners. We now have a much broader set of services, capabilities and resources all aimed at protecting client data and ensuring business continuity," said Will Baccich, CEO of Global Data Vault.

This marks Dataprise's second acquisition as the company executes on its strategy to build the broadest managed services portfolio and give clients one strategic IT partner to solve it all. The recent acquisition of Wireless Watchdogs added a comprehensive Mobility Managed Services (MMS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) portfolio aimed at solving mobile device, Internet of Things (IoT) and endpoint management challenges.

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 300+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 1,000 clients.

