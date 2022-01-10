ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Provides Emergency Grant for Wildfire Relief

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced it was awarding a $10,000 emergency grant to the Community Foundation of Boulder (Colo.) County for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The Foundation Board decided to award the grant, which is one of the Foundation's largest individual charitable contributions to date, to the Community Foundation of Boulder County because the wildfire was determined to be the most destructive in Colorado's history. The "Marshall fire," as the wildfire is known, destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder County on Dec. 31.

"This is exactly why we created the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fl. "Almost 1,000 families have been displaced because of the Marshall fire. Our hope is this grant will go straight to the people who need it the most."

"Through the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, ALTA members are able to uplift local communities in times of crisis in addition to supporting our members and the communities in which they are doing good deeds," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation Board member. "This year, we will continue to raise funds so the Foundation can support our members' volunteer efforts and strengthen communities across the country as well as be able to respond to crises like the Marshall fire."

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

