SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of Mergers involving Metromile, Inc., INSU Acquisition Corp. II, and Lemonade, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) ("Metromile" or the "Company") stock prior to December 28, 2021 , including, but by no means limited to, all Metromile shareholders who owned INSU Acquisition Corp. II ("INSU") stock prior to November 25, 2020.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Metromile with Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade") (NYSE: LMND). Under the terms of the merger, and subject to exceptions and qualifications, each Metromile stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.05263 shares of Lemonade common stock as well as cash (without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes) in lieu of any fractional shares of Lemonade common stock. In addition, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating the fairness of INSU's acquisition of Metromile, which was completed on February 9, 2021.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The merger investigation concerns whether stockholders have by harmed by the decisions of the boards of directors to enter into these transactions and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

