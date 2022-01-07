What Matters: ICX brings two proprietary algorithms and expert data teams to support Salient's agencies and advancement of the Salient Synapse™ product suite.

Salient Global Acquires Data Technology Company ICX Media and Its 100 Million Patented Rich Profiles™ What Matters: ICX brings two proprietary algorithms and expert data teams to support Salient's agencies and advancement of the Salient Synapse™ product suite.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022 today, Salient Global announced that it has completed the acquisition of data technology company ICX Media.

ICX includes patented technology and algorithms that leverage proprietary data science and artificial intelligence to enrich audience and market segments with data from first-, second- and third-party sources. Using its proprietary data technology, ICX has created nearly 100 million unique Rich Profiles™ (and counting) that guide high-performance activation strategies through media buys, data-driven storytelling, and co-branding campaigns.

"We are building a solution set that not only helps CMOs and CCOs securely manage their data, but also enriches it to make it truly actionable for growth," said Salient Founder and CEO Bryan Specht from CES 2022. "These patented technologies and profiles will strengthen the expert services of our agencies and deliver the kind of impactful action that brands have been seeking from data-driven AI."

Each of ICX's Rich Profiles™ is characterized by demographic, psychographic, sentiment, interest, online behavior, cultural and other CCPA-compliant data markers. ICX's data is organized through ongoing dynamic enrichment capability that provides very current audience and market profiles that improve impact and increase return on marketing and media spend.

"This is a powerful combination between Salient's strategic, creative, and customer experience services married with the IP we've developed to deliver data-enriched audiences," said ICX founder and chairman Michael Avon, who is also Managing Partner of growth equity firm ABS Capital Partners. "ICX has had success in programmatic and media channels, but this partnership unlocks significant new growth with Salient and its agencies."

ICX and its patented IP will be a key contributor to Salient Synapse™, a proprietary suite of data products designed to make sense of an increasingly complex range of data sources and ignite greater growth for clients. Salient will be investing in expanding the ICX IP into additional product applications, as well as into international markets.

"ICX's technology delivers on a major need for brands seeking a better way than traditional 3rd party cookie performance, which will only become more critical in the so-called 'cookieless future'," added Guy Cierzan, Salient's Chief Strategy Officer. "By enriching zero- and first-party customer data sets with ICX's technology, we can deliver the kind of enduring growth that no cookie-based audience targeting can provide."

ICX joins the Salient network, which includes recently acquired experience and innovation firm timecraft and earned creative agency Honeymoon, which was launched in November. Salient also has alliances with a network of specialty firms across the marketing services and technology spectrum.

ICX customers include leading DSPs, media and entertainment companies and agencies. ICX founder and board chairman Michael Avon will become a Salient advisor and board member.

