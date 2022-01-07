Hyundai Wins Three Categories of The Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2022 Awards - IONIQ 5 Wins Best Hatchback to Buy 2022

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5, Sonata Hybrid and Elantra N have each won The Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2022 Awards in the Hatchback, Hybrid and Sports Car categories. The Car Connection rates vehicles on a 10-point scale based on Style, Performance, Comfort and Quality, Safety, Features, and Fuel Economy/Electrification. The awards are the culmination of a year-long process of expert vehicle evaluation and testing on new or completely redesigned models based on what's most important for car shoppers.

"We're honored the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Sonata Hybrid and Elantra N have each won The Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2022 Awards in their respective categories," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Earning these coveted awards for three of our newest models reinforces our commitment to deliver segment-leading vehicles that appeal to a diverse group of consumers."

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is an all-new electric CUV with futuristic styling, available all-wheel drive capability and more than 300 miles of range. The thrilling, all-new Elantra N represents the performance pinnacle for Hyundai's N brand, with outstanding performance in an efficient, compact sedan. The Sonata Hybrid takes the superb qualities of the Sonata sedan and adds exceptional range and fuel economy.

The Car Connection ( www.thecarconnection.com ) is the easiest place to research and shop for cars online. The Car Connection is part of the Internet Brands Automotive Group, one of the largest collections of automotive properties on the Internet, including pioneering car-buying website CarsDirect.com and a collection of more than 130 auto enthusiast websites.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com .

