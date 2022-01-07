Goode Partners Announces Acquisition of ReadyWise, the Leader in Emergency Food Preparedness

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goode Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, announced the acquisition of ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food preparedness. ReadyWise is a rapidly growing food brand offering ready-to-eat meal and snacking solutions serving the preparedness, outdoors and everyday end markets with branded meals and snacks.

The existing management team will remain intact led by Morten Steen-Jørgensen as a significant Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by Shayne Keckley, Brandon Eriksson, Dallas Smith, Tim Lawlor, Wendy Davenport and Kerri Fuchs.

"We are delighted to be acquiring ReadyWise and partnering with Morten and his management team," said Joe Ferreira, partner of Goode. Ferreira continued, "We plan to continue to expand on our leadership position in the emergency food preparedness market while also accelerating growth in the outdoor recreation and everyday meals and snacks categories making ReadyWise a leading household brand."

Goode Partners LLC has previously invested in multiple leading brands in the food and beverage industry, backing market disruptors including Dave's Killer Bread, Strong Roots, and La Colombe.

Morten Steen-Jørgensen has been CEO of ReadyWise since January 2019 and is a specialist in partnering with private equity firms. Prior to joining ReadyWise, Morten served as Chairman of the Board of Alasko Foods / Moov, Chairman of the Board and Board Member of SteelSeries. Prior to these roles, he was the president of GN Mobile/Jabra, a global provider of wired and Bluetooth headsets.

"My team and I are very excited to be partnering with Goode Partners," said Steen-Jørgensen. He continued, "Throughout this process, we have begun to develop our vision for the future of ReadyWise to be a leading CPG brand, and we're confident that Goode's participation will enable us to even further accelerate our already rapid growth."

About Goode Partners

Goode Partners LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that focuses exclusively on investment opportunities in the food/beverage, branded consumer products, restaurant, retail, apparel, and direct marketing sectors. The firm has established itself as a partner of choice by leveraging its unique combination of investment capital, a team of professionals with experience investing in and operating some of the world's premier consumer brands and an extensive network within the consumer industry. Goode seeks to partner with the owners and managers of well-positioned, high-growth potential consumer-oriented companies. More information on Goode Partners and its team can be found on the firm's website www.goodepartners.com.

