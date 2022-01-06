STARBOARD REALTY ADVISORS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HIGHLY-AMENITIZED APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Dylan - a 227-unit garden-style apartment community located in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas – on December 10th, 2021, for an undisclosed price. Jorg Mast, Chis Paul, and Danny Miller of Colliers International represented the seller, a Texas based developer.

This 2020 built, highly-amenitized class A property consists of a mix of studio, 1 bed, 2 bed, 3 bed, and townhome-style units. The high-end, modern finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops/backsplash, grey faux-wood flooring, full-sized pantries, in-unit full size washer/dryer, and private balconies/patios. Community amenities consist of BBQ areas, swimming pool, dog park, state of the art fitness center, game room and much more. "The Dylan is highly competitive with its amenities in the Fort Worth market and having been recently constructed it will continue to be competitive for years to come with minimal capital improvements", added Stephen Carlton, Starboard's Chief Operating Officer.

Located at 5344 Sycamore School Road, The Dylan is less than a 15-minute drive from downtown Fort Worth, providing its residents access to the best of Fort Worth, including major employers, universities, and entertainment. Fort Worth has seen a 22.1 % increase in population in the last 10 years and population growth is expected to outpace the current multifamily supply.

About Starboard Realty Advisors, LLC

Starboard Realty Advisors, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, California, acquires, manages, and operates multi-family, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and QSRs. Starboard is a privately held, fully integrated real estate firm, whose principals have more than 30 years of hands-on, cycle-tested experience in acquiring, developing, leasing, repositioning, managing, financing, and disposing of retail, multifamily, office and industrial real estate during which they have developed a network of relationships with brokers, sellers, retailers, and an array of other tenants. For more information, please visit www.starboard-realty.com .

