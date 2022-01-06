SBG Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Information and Technology (OI&T) Claims Processing System Support (CPSS) Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG), a subsidiary of DSS Inc. and an industry leader in health information technology (IT), cybersecurity, and program management, is very pleased to announce its selection by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Information and Technology (OIT) to assist the Community Care Product Line (CCPL) in supporting the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office for Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) via the Claims Processing System Support (CPSS) Contract. As the prime on the CPSS contract, SBG will lead a top-notch team comprising the incumbents on the preceding contract, including Favor TechConsulting, LLC., Grant Thornton, LLP., and IBM, as well as Dynamic Government Resources, LLC. in helping CCPL address the growing requirements of IVC.

In particular, Team SBG will provide maintenance for and develop and implement improvements to the existing Claims Processing System (CPS), previously known as the Community Care Reimbursement System (CCRS). The IVC CPS operates as the central repository for IVC claims data and provides data integrity, reimbursement validation, revenue recovery processes, and analytic functionalities that provide meaningful analyses to reduce improper payments. As the IVC Claims process grows and new programs are added, CPS must remain configurable and scalable to meet evolving business needs. Team SBG will shepherd this evolution, ensuring the automated processing of invoices from validation to payment, including the verification of payment accuracy of invoices submitted by the contracted Community Care Networks (CCNs) and future partners.

According to Mike Farahbakhshian, SBG's Vice President for Health Solutions, "We are very excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with VA by supporting this critical initiative. Team SBG's selection is a testament to the outstanding customer service provided and the level of trust generated through SBG's partnership with VA over the past decade plus, as well as the exceptional work of our partners supporting this effort over the past three years. We are especially pleased to be able to contribute to ensuring that America's Veterans are better able to access and receive the healthcare services they have so rightfully earned."

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients includes VA, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army National Guard, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at our newly updated website http://sbgts.com.

