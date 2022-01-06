Saks Announces Expanded Offerings with New Online Wellness Shop

Saks widens its wellness portfolio with products from more than 100 brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, announces the launch of its Wellness Shop on Saks.com . The shop, which has a dedicated place in both the women's and men's top navigation on the website, encompasses four key pillars: fitness, health & nutrition, sexual wellness and rest & relaxation. With this expansion, Saks is emphasizing a holistic approach to wellbeing, with an increased product selection and more than 100 brands, 50 of which are new to Saks. To celebrate the launch of the Wellness Shop, Saks is issuing a wellness-themed Edit article with shoppable content and hosting Saks Live events from January 11th through January 18th with top wellness insiders.

A selection of products included within The Wellness Shop on Saks.com

"Saks is thrilled to expand our array of wellness offerings, solidifying our position as the ultimate luxury retailer," notes Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer at Saks. "A holistic, all-encompassing approach to health is essential. With the addition of this new shop and products, we are now able to serve multiple aspects of the luxury customers' lifestyle, from fashion to wellbeing."

WELLNESS PILLARS

Saks is introducing four pillars of wellness to ensure all customer needs are met. The assortment offers a wide range of products, from recovery items and supplements to kitchen tools, aromatherapy and fitness apparel. In addition to these categories, there will also be newly curated golf and ski shops, with both men's and women's apparel.

Fitness: An expanded range of men's and women's athletic apparel, shoes and accessories guarantees shoppers can find exactly what they need for any activity. New items include recovery products from Hyperice, smart jump ropes from Tangram and apparel from Rhone, Beyond Yoga, Fourlaps and SoulCycle.

Health & Nutrition: Customers can find vitamins and supplements, protein powders, kitchen tech and tools and cookbooks. Key items include nutritional lattes from Wylde One, tools from Vitamix and supplement patches from The Good Patch.

Sexual Wellness: With a new focus on sexual wellbeing, shoppers can find personal care and technology items including vibrators from Lelo, feminine care from Dr. Barbara Sturm , intimate products from Maude and menopause therapy devices from Joylux.

Rest & Relaxation: To curate the most serene experience, Saks offers mindfulness tools, sleep products and aromatherapy. Key items include Surell weighted blankets, HATCH sleep machines, Vyrao therapeutic fragrances and sleep supplements from Hush & Hush and more.

DIGITAL EXPERIENCES

To launch the Wellness Shop on Saks.com and educate customers about a more mindful lifestyle, Saks is hosting five events on Saks Live from January 11th through January 18th. The events feature virtual experiences with shoppable content and lifestyle advice from wellness insiders. Events include:

Exploring Energetic Fragrances with Vyrao - January 11 at 4 PM ET

Plant-Based Beauty with Imarais - January 12 at 2 PM ET

Q &A with Dr. Nigma Talib - January 12 at 4 PM ET

Work Out with Isaac Boots and Zara Terez Tisch - January 13 at 4 PM ET

Lifestyle Tips with Brian Mazza - January 18 @ 2 PM ET

Saks is continuing its digital initiatives with content created by Brian Mazza on @thesaksman and Kirsty Godso , founder of MADE OF, on @saks .

To experience the Wellness Shop, please visit Saks.com .

