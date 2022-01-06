REE AUTOMOTIVE APPOINTS DAVID GOLDBERG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REE Automotive ("REE") (NASDAQ: REE), today announced the appointment of automotive industry finance executive David Goldberg as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Feb 2022. Mr. Goldberg joins REE from Magna International, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, where he is currently Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, following a role as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development at the company.

David Goldberg Appointed REE CFO

Mr. Goldberg brings to REE 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, and management consulting with progressively senior roles at Morgan Stanley, Bain & Company, Greenhill & Co. and Magna International. In his new role as REE's CFO, Mr. Goldberg will lead all aspects of REE's financial functions, strategic industry partnerships and investor relations. Based in North America, Mr. Goldberg succeeds Mr. Hai Aviv, who has been REE's CFO since 2018 and who led the company's growth from stealth mode through to its successful listing on Nasdaq.

Mr. Goldberg joins REE at a momentous time in the company's life as it has signed new strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Hitachi, Magna, JB Poindexter and Toyota's Hino Motors and as the company ramps up its production plans for REEcorners™ and EV platforms, with REE on schedule to release prototypes by end of 2022.

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO: "David is an outstanding addition to the REE team, and we are excited to have him join us. His proven financial track record and his expertise in the automotive industry will be a tremendous asset to REE as we embark on the next stage in our upward trajectory, remaining laser-focused on executing our business plan. Since we started REE almost a decade ago, having the best team to execute our strategy has always been paramount to our success and part of our steadfast commitment to deliver value to the market, our customers, partners and investors. And as such, I want to thank Hai for his long-term close partnership and contributions to our success. I am grateful for his years of leadership at REE, including taking us through our public listing."

"REE has developed groundbreaking technology set to revolutionize the EV market space which is seeing a massive shift towards vehicle electrification," said Mr. Goldberg. "REE is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the significant EV market opportunity and serve as the underpinning for zero-emission electric and autonomous vehicles. I am excited to join REE at such a pivotal stage and help steer the company through this next phase of growth."

About REE Automotive

REE (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology leader whose mission is to empower companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from Class 1 through Class 6 – for any application and any target market. REE aims to serve as the underpinning on top of which EVs and AVs will be built and envisions a future where EVs and AVs will be 'Powered by REE'.

REE's revolutionary technology – the REEcorner™ – packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry's flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE uses x-by-wire technology to control each of the corners of the vehicles with full drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire.

REE's EV platforms afford complete freedom of design, enabling auto-manufacturers, OEMs, delivery & logistic fleets, Mobility-as-a-Service providers and new mobility players to design mission-specific EVs and AVs based on their exact business requirements and significantly reduce their time-to-market, lower TCO and meet zero-carbon regulations.

Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, REE has an Engineering Center in the UK, as well as subsidiaries worldwide including Japan and Germany, and plans to open its U.S. headquarters and first Integration Center in Austin, Texas. REE's unique CapEx-light manufacturing model leverages Tier-1 partners' existing production lines; the company's extensive partner ecosystem encompasses leading names including Hino Motors (truck arm of Toyota), Magna International, JB Poindexter, Navya and American Axle & Manufacturing to provide a full turnkey solution.

REE's patented technology, together with its unique value proposition, position it to break new ground in e-Mobility. For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.

