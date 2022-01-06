G-Mana Server-Side Ad Insertion Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to G-Mana Server-Side Ad Insertion to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PARK CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Mana today announced the availability of the G-Mana server-side ad insertion solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. G-Mana customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

G-Mana is empowering the addressable TV landscape with innovative technology and services for dynamic ad insertion and connected TV/over the top TV (CTV/OTT) advertising monetization. G-Mana enables addressable TV & OTT server-side ad insertion (SSAI) monetization solutions for linear, live, or video-on-demand (VOD) content. We help the broadcasting and streaming industries create and simplify their content monetizing capabilities. G-Mana provides seamless, relevant, targeted ads for your viewers on any platform.

With G-Mana, broadcasters can create personalized ads, improve viewer experience, and better audience engagement with brand advertisements. The solution bypasses ad blockers, leading to an increase in overall yield. G-Mana empowers broadcasters to maximize commercial ad break yield and attract more budgets with innovative ad formats and interactive ads.

Broadcasters can use G-Mana's services in a fully integrated manner, along with a majority of their other cloud-based services, under a single service bill. Last but certainly not least, you will find that G-Mana's SSAI – and other services as well – are extremely easy to use when accessed from Azure Marketplace. By purchasing G-Mana through Azure Marketplace, it is even easier to access and integrate G-Mana services. Now, more businesses worldwide can use our solutions, from SSAI to commercial breaks insertion and beyond. Ultimately, this exciting update is another meaningful steppingstone in our ultimate goal to simplify OTT monetization. For everyone.

"We are excited to supply a plug-and-play monetization service for Azure Media Services," said Eran Yahalomi, CEO, G-Mana. "Our service will help publishers and broadcasters to unleash their full potential and unlock new inventory."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome G-Mana's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about the G-Mana server-side ad insertion solution at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About G-Mana

G-Mana was established by a team of veteran ad-tech and video delivery system experts. G-Mana helps broadcasters and other industries simplify their OTT server-side ad insertions and enhance their monetization potential. We deliver groundbreaking services that allow our clients and partners to focus on their core business, without worrying about technical integrations. We harness our indepth ad-tech expertise and vast video experience to breathe new life into current OTT monetization methodologies. The results are highly innovative and simply effective.

