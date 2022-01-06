For A Bright Future Foundation Rescheduled the "For A Bright Future Celebration Event", their Annual Fundraising Event to April 7th, 2022, Amid Recent Covid-19 Surge

The Event Committee led by former WWE Executive Tracey Shaw has secured the same venue for the event on the new date, and will have a few more months to deliver a successful event and health concerns will have waned

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, confirmed today that the "For A Bright Future Celebration Event" , initially scheduled for Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, was rescheduled to Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at the hip and lively Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida, to raise awareness and funds for its educational and STEAM related programs aimed to support underprivileged students access higher education.

"Although we have put in place protocols to keep everyone safe during the event, the current surge in the Omicron Covid variant, and the CDC's forecast that we will have another wave in mid-January, led to health concerns for our donors and participants. As a foundation whose mission is to help support children through education and healthcare, we felt that that it was right action to take for our organization and the communities we serve," said Louis Hernandez Jr., founder, and chairman of the board, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

For A Bright Future Foundation supports the needs of underprivileged and underrepresented students from specified groups, including families of single parents and children of veterans, who seek specific educational goals in the arts, sustainability, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or education. Program access is based on academic achievements, community work, and household income level, with a focus on underserved groups.

"Our decision was not easy, but we wish to be sensitive and having taken into consideration many factors believe holding our event in the Spring is the best course of action," said Tracey Shaw, Former WWE Executive and Chair of the Event Committee. "The good news is that we have an outstanding event planned with incredible support from a growing list of sponsors, strong attendance, incredible auction items and amazing entertainment secured! We look forward to seeing you all for a special and meaningful event," she continued.

To become a sponsor of the For A Bright Future Fundraising Event, or to inquire about tickets, please contact gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org. To support our educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoudnation.org.

