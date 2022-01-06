AmPac Business Capital Pioneers New Ways to Grow Businesses with their Entrepreneur Ecosystem

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif. and ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilda Kennedy, Founder of AmPac Business Capital, a successful nonprofit community lender, has announced valuable additions to the recently launched business growth program called Entrepreneur Ecosystem (EE).

The Entrepreneur Ecosystem Launch Center includes training spaces and conference rooms for entrepreneurs to meet with clients and/or banking partners. (PRNewsfoto/AmPac Business Capital)

We Have an App for That

To advance and grow business success, entrepreneurs can take full advantage of the newest additions to AmPac's Entrepreneur Ecosystem by accessing the exclusive EE App. What's more, there are convenient Video Tour options that will deliver comprehensive information covering useful communication tips such as how to use the community feed to post events, flyers, networking events, announcements, and more.

L2LEDP Delivers Great News for Increasing Business Growth

One of the most anticipated programs created for Entrepreneur Ecosystem was introduced this month and will begin on February 1, 2022. It's called the LEAP to Launch Entrepreneur Development Program (L2LEDP), which is a mentoring, coaching, and training program specifically designed and structured for small and medium sized businesses. It provides a well-defined roadmap for these businesses to build and grow to greater success.

Another L2LEDP advantage offers insightful and knowledgeable support for seeking approval for an SBA loan and other conventional financing. In effect, L2LEDP provides a foundation for EE businesses to gain clarity in order to maximize the potential of continued success.

AmPac invites you to be a part of this groundbreaking Inaugural Cohort. The L2LEDP plans to host 6 entrepreneurs in residence, and 14 entrepreneurs in a hybrid setting, which includes virtual and in-person locations. There is no additional cost for the Entrepreneurs in Residence for this program and it requires a commitment of four hours per month. To participate, cohort members will pay $1,000 upfront and will be reimbursed for the successful completion of the program and will compete for a lucrative fast pitch competition at the end of the cohort.

Applications for the 18-month L2LEDP are now being accepted. Be sure to apply before the January 15 deadline.

Please follow the link below to access an application:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0UM9gg9yTQVagafajqPzh3yWvMXoA9etFps3UuyMwjbqCxQ/viewform?usp=sf_link



Take the virtual tour here:

https://ampac.com/vr-tour/index.htm

About AmPac's Entrepreneur Ecosystem (EE)

When creating the innovative business growth program EE Hilda Kennedy, Founder of AmPac Business Capital, a successful nonprofit community lender stated, "Our team and its Board has seen clearly that business owners need only access to legitimate capital with AmPac Business Capital but there is a critical need for business acumen education to complement expanded growth. That's when the EE concept was born. I'm proud to say that AmPac's EE is like no other business growth resource. Under one roof, you have access to resource providers AND a capital partner."

Hilda explains, "Capital access is an important aspect of the EE because lack of capital is one of the three reasons that businesses don't succeed. As a result, we constantly emphasize to business owners that to succeed and create jobs, they need to understand their numbers and embrace business financial literacy. This focus includes making the best decisions about microloans, working capital loans, building loans and/or business equipment loans."

A Focused Environment Stimulates Small Business Growth

The EE provides year-round, state-of-the-art training for entrepreneurs looking to start a business or to refresh the ones they have with an 18-month curriculum. In a nurturing and secure environment featuring the Launch Center, small businesses can access resources at all stages of their growth journey.

Resources and training bridge the digital divide with both an in-person and virtual program in a COVID-19 friendly environment. This culture-building effort is inclusive, inspirational, and faith-centered with physical messaging to support it. Entrepreneurs can also access:

Classes that are focused on a range of growth aspects of entrepreneurship such as one-on-one business coaching

A creative space for collaboration, idea sharing and mastermind activities

Resourceful space for local business-related non-profits to have board meetings with storage space for transitioning leadership if needed

EE Resource Partners can also take advantage of the Launch Center as a developmental space where they can provide their services under one roof, making it convenient to collaborate for and on behalf of the small business client.

A range of Resource Partners offer expert knowledge and guidance to EE startups. Just a few include:

SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives)

Inland Empire Women's Business Center

Inland Empire Small Business Development Center

CSUSB IECE - California State University San Bernardino - Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship

Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Black Chambers of Commerce

EE members will get the opportunity to interact with Resource Partners for valuable one-on-one consultations with the introduction of new office hours.

Take Advantage of the Roadmap That Can Drive Growth and Success

Hilda Kennedy states, "I am confident that the EE offers a sound foundation of invaluable growth resources and access to capital that will motivate people to follow and fulfill their dreams of business ownership because IT IS POSSIBLE."

AmPac's Entrepreneur Ecosystem featuring the new EE App and L2LEDP to access more business growth. The membership includes a diverse range of service levels from a 25-day Punch Card to a Virtual Level. For more information, visit https://entrepreneurecosystem.optixapp.com/signup/ Sign up for thefeaturing the newandto access more business growth. The membership includes a diverse range of service levels from a 25-day Punch Card to a Virtual Level. For more information, visit

Located in the new AmPac Business Capital office location in the Inland Empire in Ontario California, the Entrepreneur Ecosystem Launch Center is conveniently close to the Ontario airport and in proximity to the 10 Freeway plus it is also an easy connection to the 15 Freeway. Tours are available. To book a tour, visit https://entrepreneurecosystem.optixapp.com/book/tour/

The EE Launch Celebrates with a Festive Grand Opening

On November 5, more than 100 attendees, including city, state, county and federal elected officials, bank executives, community partners and business owners joined AmPac in celebrating the launch of its innovative Entrepreneur Ecosystem with a Grand Opening gala. Also highlighting the event, AmPac announced a partnership with Wetzel's Pretzels to support new franchisees, in addition to providing two fast pitch awards totaling $1,500 for its Youth Ventures partnership with local non-profits in the Inland Empire, including CEEM and the Youth Venture Program.

About AmPac Business Capital

Founded in 2005 by Hilda Kennedy, AmPac Business Capital is a nonprofit certified lender on a mission to finance and foster business success from cradle to legacy, advocating for "the Yes". During the pandemic, AmPac has served more than 650 small businesses with PPP loans, and assisted thousands of businesses in getting connected to relief grants in addition to providing an array of assistance to stabilize business operations. Since its inception, AmPac had funded more than 400 businesses with almost $1 Billion to finance commercial real estate and equipment for further growth and success while also creating more than more than 3,000 new jobs throughout the state. In 2017, AmPac was named SBA 504 Lender of the Year by the SBA Orange County and Inland Empire District and has been honored with numerous other recognitions.

AmPac’s central philosophy is prominently displayed on the “All Things Are Possible” wall. (PRNewsfoto/AmPac Business Capital)

AmPac’s LEAP to Launch Entrepreneur Development Program (L2LEDP) provides a comprehensive roadmap to business success and growth. (PRNewsfoto/AmPac Business Capital)

AmPac’s new headquarters hosts the Entrepreneur Ecosystem’s Launch Center with a full staff. (PRNewsfoto/AmPac Business Capital)

A November 5 Grand Opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of AmPac’s new offices. (PRNewsfoto/AmPac Business Capital)

