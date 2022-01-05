Willenken Elects Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison to Partner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon joining Willenken as a senior associate in 2020, Kenneth enjoyed several courtroom successes. As a member of AbbVie's 100%-diverse trial team in "one of the five big healthcare lawsuits" of 2020, Kenneth helped convince the Delaware Chancery Court to find Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. liable for breach of contract . At trial, Kenneth examined and defended multiple expert witnesses.

Kenneth has deep experience litigating entertainment matters . He is currently defending Disney and Pixar in a copyright infringement case involving the film "Moana," as well as a prominent portrait photographer in a right-of-publicity case brought by the rapper Jay-Z. Kenneth also has experience in consumer class actions. He has, for example, represented Procter & Gamble in a dispute involving claims of unfair and deceptive labelling for a popular body wash product, and Mattel and Fisher-Price in false advertising cases involving a popular infant product. Additionally, he has experience counseling Southern California Gas Company on regulatory issues before the California Public Utilities Commission.

Aside from his practice, Kenneth is a leader in the Los Angeles legal community. Kenneth is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Los Angeles Copyright Society , a members-only organization of attorneys who practice in copyright, trademark, communications, and related areas that meets monthly to hear speakers present on varied topics of vital and current interest to practitioners. He is also a board member of Inner City Law Center , which works towards ending the homelessness crisis by providing free legal services to the poorest and most vulnerable residents of Los Angeles, and is also a past president and current board member of the Housing Rights Center , Los Angeles' largest public interest law organization dedicated to enforcing fair housing laws.

Kenneth is also active in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal community. He is a member of the California Minority Counsel Program 's Ambassadors Council, and he served on the California Minority Counsel Program's 2019 Annual Business Conference Planning Committee. Finally, Kenneth is a 2018 Pathfinder in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity program.

"Kenneth is an exceptionally smart, talented, and creative lawyer who leverages his sharply honed analytical and strategic skills to efficiently handle his clients' most complex and challenging matters. He often secures winning results for his clients and recently played a key role in achieving an extremely successful outcome in an expedited trial in Delaware Chancery Court, ultimately recovering millions of dollars for AbbVie," said Paul Loh , managing partner. "We are thrilled to welcome Kenneth to the partnership!"

