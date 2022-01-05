Vesttoo Adds former Swiss Re Expert Faraz Khan to Drive Insurance Linked Program Mr. Khan, Swiss Re's former Vice President of Insurance Linked Securities, brings a decade of industry experience to Vesttoo's growing ILP Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo , a leading global alternative risk transfer and investment platform, today announced the addition of Faraz Khan as an Insurance-linked Program (ILP) Product Specialist. Most recently serving as the Vice President of Insurance Linked Securities and Retro Business Management at Swiss Re Capital Markets Corp, Mr. Khan brings more than a decade of specialized experience in risk transfer to the capital markets. This hire follows a series of high-profile additions to Vesttoo's team, aimed at the strategic expansion of the company's marketplace and ILP program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Faraz to our team. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the group," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesttoo. "As a proven expert in capital markets and financial services, Faraz will spearhead the expansion of the ILP and additional investment vehicles."

As an ILP Product Specialist, Mr. Khan will oversee the execution of transactions between insurers and investors. In addition, Mr. Khan will also assist with the asset raising process of the growing Vesttoo AUM and promoting Vesttoo's high frequency, low severity insurance-liability investments in the market.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work at Vesttoo and look forward to lending my experience in Insurance Linked Securities to navigate the unique challenges of my new role." said Vesttoo ILP Product Specialist Faraz Khan. "I look forward to working with the team to deliver results to our clients and industry partners."

Vesttoo's ILP Program, the company's insurance-liability investment portfolio, enables asset managers and pension schemes to earn long-term, sustainable alpha and attractive risk-adjusted returns (yield enhancement) by using existing assets as collateral in short term Life and P&C liability transactions.

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo is the world's first marketplace for Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers, while enhancing risk transfer and liquidity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

Our vision is to create a world where the insurance and capital markets are fused and globally accessible, bridging the insurance funding gap with capacity from the capital markets.

