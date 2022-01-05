Total Brain Licenses iSPOT-D for Depression Research to Alto Neuroscience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health monitoring and support platform, today announced that the company will license its International Study to Predict Optimized Treatment for Depression (iSPOT-D) research data to Alto Neuroscience, a pioneer in precision psychiatric medicine. Alto Neuroscience will analyze data from Total Brain's iSPOT-D alongside the company's internally generated biomarker data to inform the ongoing development of Alto's product candidates in depression.

Total Brain Logo (PRNewsfoto/MyBrainSolutions)

Total Brain's license agreement with Alto reflects the extraordinary value of this data.

"The scope of Total Brain's unique standardization and complementary datasets are unprecedented," said Dr. Evian Gordon, chairman and chief medical officer, Total Brain. "Total Brain's license agreement with Alto reflects the extraordinary value of this data; and its potential to impact Alto's mission to bring precision medicine to the treatment of depression."

According to Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Alto Neuroscience, "Members of the Alto team have a deep knowledge of the iSPOT-D study, having acquired, worked with and published on its data in the past. We have the breadth of expertise necessary to harness its unique value. Alto's AI-enabled platform and data science team are ideally positioned to extract meaningful insights from the data for our clinical-stage drug development pipeline."

About Total Brain

Total Brain is based in San Francisco and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health monitoring and support platform that has more than 1M registered users. Benefits for healthcare providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. totalbrain.com.

About iSPOT-D

Total Brain's iSPOT-D is the largest study of its kind in depression. The study has identified objective indicators of treatment response in more than 1,700 depressed individuals using a range of clinical measures, including: Genetics (850,000 SNPs), A battery of cognitive tests, Electroencephalogram (EEG), Event related potentials (ERP), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), Functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI), Mainstream clinical assessments. This research study has been published in 55 peer reviewed publications.

For More Information Contact: Kelly Faville, Rocket Social Impact

kelly@rocketsocialimpact.com

978-621-6667

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Total Brain