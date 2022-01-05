MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONPOST, a Retail Tech platform that embraces technology to connect sustainable local brands to retailers and consumers. With more than 50 emerging designers, where each can oversee extensive logistics from production to distribution.

Local artisans

This Latin American platform is building a new future for emerging brands around the world.

An ideal destination for some names on the spotlight, while for others it is a starting point in taking a product to the next level and, incidentally, make it known to the public. The most important part: Its vision is as vital as its social needs - ONPOST satisfies what the market does not have: a solution that aggregates brand value and promotes sustainability, social impact and the best that Latin America has to offer.

ONPOST has created a Retail Tech platform that helps local brands increase their perceived value and develop stronger distribution and communication channels using a 360 approach to financial and marketing services, logistics and fulfillment to blockchain and image recognition. In addition to having a Mergers and Acquisitions division, ONPOST will invest one million dollars in at least 2 more brands this year in fashion and beauty categories. In 2021, they acquired Terra Mística, an organic, non-invasive, cruelty free beauty brand with an expected to growth of 300% in 2022. Always betting on a sustainable and social impact approach, its next move is to focus on emerging brands and the resale industry. Hence, the 360-business model is by invitation only - the ONPOST message is: if a brand wants to elevate they have to join the movement.

The importance of perceived value

Its mission is to inform consumers about the value of each product, highlighting the craftsmanship, its environmentally friendly materials and the sustainable traction that differentiates design.

'We tell the consumer everything about how the product is made to help visualize its essence', details its founder, Gabriel de la Serna.

Its highly valued Tech side

The validation process of the manufacturing of each piece comes to life at ONPOST. To create transparency, ONPOST validates the transaction of some items. Thus, confirming authentic transactions to ensure each piece and reduce levels of fraud.

'The applied integration shows the perceived value and adds to wholesale platforms where buyers can easily see what makes a piece unique,' adds De la Serna.

A distinct content strategy

Their unparalleled digital ecosystem includes talents and ambassadors, podcasts, digital videos, a vast presence on social networks and an educative mentoring platform. Recently, OnPost launched ONPOST Courses, a subcategory that offers courses from the most recognized and powerful women in Latin America. Behind a great idea is an even bigger team, ONPOST's advisory board includes such names like Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Co-Founder of Gilt and Glamsquad, and Laura González-Estéfani, ex-Facebook growth strategist and Founder of The Venture City, one of the most important venture capitals in the USA.

Wear a Conscious Future

A focus on sustainable and social impact

