SEI Enhances Advisor Technology Platform and Advances Cloud Transformation New Applications Help Streamline Client Experience, Improve Transparency and Personalize Investment Allocations

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the launch of Digital Account Open and Digital Model Management, two key technology enhancements available to independent advisors through the SEI Wealth PlatformSM.

Digital Account Open simplifies opening a new client account, expanding SEI's current electronic onboarding and eSignature process with an end-to-end, easy-to-use new tool. The technology is built to eliminate the traditional paper-based process and enables advisors to open client accounts entirely digitally. Features include:

An intuitive, step-by-step workflow to guide the input process

Adaptable onboarding, from launch to collecting an eSignature, and the ability to pause and save progress or assign responsibility to other authorized team members

An integrated process to catch input mistakes and help avoid "not in good order" submissions

A cohesive dashboard with pending accounts, work in progress, and relevant status and dollar values

Digital Model Management provides a fully-digital way for advisors to deploy and interact with client portfolios, all in a unified managed account framework. The cloud-native application allows advisors to personalize client portfolios in accordance with their financial goals, risk tolerance, tax and fee preferences, and more. Features include:

An easy-to-navigate dashboard for creating and adjusting investment models across all types of investment strategies, including mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts (SMAs)*

Smart workflows with an intuitive setup that follows the relevant steps for each investment change

A digital interface featuring an all-in-one overview of any investment change's impact on cost, risk, asset allocation, rebalancing settings, and tax needs

Erich Holland, Executive Managing Director of Client Engagement for SEI's advisor business, said:

"We are excited to continue our cloud transformation and enhance our technology platform with two cutting-edge tools that streamline how independent advisors deliver wealth management advice to their clients. These fully-digital, integrated solutions simplify and expedite the account open process and power customized portfolio implementation. With them, advisors will be better positioned to differentiate their practices through a personalized, goals-driven wealth management approach that works to build brave futures for the individuals and families they serve."

*ETFs and SMAs offered through SEI Managed Account Solutions

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

