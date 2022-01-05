Sangoma Placed #1 in the "Year's Top Mergers & Acquisitions in the Channel"

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation ("Sangoma") (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG), an industry leader in delivering cloud-based Communications-as-a-Service solutions for businesses of all sizes, was recognized by Channel Futures for the top merger and acquisition of 2021 for its acquisition of Star2Star.

Channel Futures serves the information and communication technology (ICT) industry channel, and is part of the global Informa Tech business with over 1000 subject matter experts and colleagues, including Omdia research. Channel Futures ranked the top 24 mergers and acquisitions of 2021 in the channel, placing Sangoma first. In writing about this acquisition, Raul Castanon noted, "Sangoma and Star2Star are merging in a deal worth $437 million, creating a key rival for 8x8, RingCentral, and Vonage."

Sangoma's acquisition stands out amongst the other M&A transactions as particularly strategic for the channel, because it now enables Sangoma's channel partners to meet the needs of all customers, from SMB to enterprise, with the most comprehensive suite of cloud services available in the industry. Sangoma's channel partners are then able to bring this full solution, all integrated together from a single cloud supplier, to their customers. Sangoma's cloud suite includes Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (VMaaS), Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS).

"Customers today are demanding an integrated experience for all their cloud communications needs, not multiple tools from multiple vendors," said Bill Wignall, CEO and President of Sangoma. "Our M&A strategy always seeks to keep that in mind and as a result, Sangoma now offers the broadest set of cloud communications solutions in the industry. We appreciate the recognition from Channel Futures, especially given the acquisition of Star2Star completes our work over recent years to transform Sangoma from a product business to one of the communications industry's leading SaaS companies."

About Sangoma

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Sangoma Technologies meets that need by being a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native, value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-native solutions include a full suite of as-a-service offerings including: voice, video, persistent chat, meetings, packaged application integrations, trunking, fax, virtual desktops, contact center, access control and much more.

In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Enterprise Technology Fast 15, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as being awarded the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV and NASDAQ (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com .

