Nielsen's Gracenote and Lucid Group Collaborate to Enhance the In-Car Entertainment Experience Gracenote Smart Radio solutions help drive better radio and music experiences in the Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen's (NYSE: NLSN) Gracenote, and Lucid Group (NYSE: LCID) have collaborated to bring innovative and intuitive audio features to the ground-breaking Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle. By integrating Gracenote's Smart Radio data and technology solutions, Lucid's elegant entertainment interface will seamlessly connect drivers and passengers to audio content from a range of sources to optimize the in-car entertainment experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracenote)

From broadcast radio to streaming services to digital devices, there is more audio source choice than ever in the connected car today. The same applies to content available from those sources with the proliferation of music, news and talk radio. The challenge automakers face is enabling access to all audio content in the car via an intuitive and safe-to-use interface.

Gracenote's Radio Station ID solution will elevate the in-car entertainment experience in Lucid Air models by displaying visually recognizable radio station names and brand logos in the interface. This serves to simplify radio station selection and enable browsing lists and station categories.

Gracenote powers the connected car experience for over 120 million cars on the road today, delivering radio station and music data and imagery that lets drivers and passengers connect with all their listening entertainment while inside the vehicle. Gracenote's industry-leading radio solutions improve how users discover radio stations by providing rich imagery and normalized radio station metadata.

"One of Gracenote's primary objectives is to help our automotive customers deliver next-generation content navigation and discovery that connects their end users to the audio they love out on the open road," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer, Gracenote. "Like Lucid, Gracenote has innovation in its DNA and we're tapping that to bring an entertainment experience to the Lucid Air that's as advanced, elegant and functional as the vehicle itself."

"The Lucid User Experience – or Lucid UX – is designed with people at the heart of vehicle operation, communication, and entertainment," said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design & Brand, Lucid Group. "By helping to deliver a human-machine interface that is easy-to-use and aesthetically beautiful, Gracenote's Smart Radio data solutions fit this approach perfectly."

Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities ensuring consumers can easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. Learn more at gracenote.com .

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gracenote