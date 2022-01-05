New Director of Government Relations Joins Williams Mullen

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Christopher J. "Chris" McDonald has joined the firm's Virginia State Government Relations Group as a director of government relations in the Richmond office. This group has decades of experience advocating at the state and local levels and is repeatedly rated by Best Lawyers® as a "Best Law Firm" for Government Relations in both Virginia and North Carolina.

McDonald joins Williams Mullen after serving as director of government relations for the Virginia Association of Counties. He was a member of Governor Terry McAuliffe's administration, counseling the Governor's Office, the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, and other government entities and officials as the special advisor for energy policy.

McDonald provides lobbying services to businesses, associations and individuals before Virginia's legislative and executive branches of government, including state agencies and boards. He uses his service experience inside the Executive Branch of Virginia government and as a lobbyist to help his clients achieve their objectives.

"Chris brings executive branch experience as well as legislative lobbying experience in the General Assembly to our already robust team," said Government Relations Group chair, Dave Albo. "We're thrilled he has chosen to join us and are confident he will be an asset to our clients in helping them achieve their legislative and regulatory goals."

McDonald earned his Juris Doctor degree from W&L University School of Law, where he graduated with honors, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, from Vanderbilt University.

Williams Mullen is a regional full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

