Harbour Group's Stainless Hose Fittings Acquires OmegaOne

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHF, Inc., a Harbour Group company, has acquired AMFM, Inc., which does business as OmegaOne, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OmegaOne, based in Willoughby, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters serving hose distributors and manufacturers. The company was founded in 1987 and has continually expanded its manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, and quality programs.

Morgan McIntosh, who will remain as OmegaOne's President, commented, "Selecting the right partner for our next phase of growth was absolutely critical to me and I'm confident we found the right match with SHF and Harbour Group. In addition to strong product fit and SHF's Texas location, which enables us to better serve the South, the cultural fit between the organizations is excellent. Utilizing Harbour Group's operational improvement resources will ensure a seamless integration and most importantly will provide more opportunities for our employees, as well as a better experience for our customers and suppliers."

Mr. Fox commented, "OmegaOne is an outstanding addition to SHF. Morgan has built a great team and implemented impressive operational programs that will benefit the entire SHF organization. Similar to SHF, the OmegaOne brand is recognized for high quality and excellent customer service. We are confident that the combination of these two strong teams and a deep inventory of both domestic and import fittings will cement SHF and OmegaOne's positions as trusted suppliers to hose and industrial distributors across North America."

"We are excited about the combination of OmegaOne and SHF," said Michael Chapman, founder and President of SHF. "OmegaOne has long been recognized as an industry leader for metal braid bands, which are very complementary to our product offering. OmegaOne's domestic manufacturing capabilities in their two ISO certified facilities in Ohio enables us to hold inventory closer to many of our customers and offer a wider variety of products and production capabilities."

About SHF

SHF is a manufacturer of stainless-steel adapters, fluid power fittings, instrumentation fittings, and valves. As a supplier to a variety of end markets, including marine, industrial, chemical, and oil and gas, SHF stocks high-quality, hard-to-find parts in metric and imperial sizes. SHF is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout the fluid power and flow control industries. The business is based in Pasadena, Texas.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless-steel fittings and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 218 companies in 47 different industries.

