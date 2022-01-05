Golden State Expands its Wyoming Office with the Addition of Heart Mountain Wealth Management

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Equity Partners is pleased to announce the expansion of its Wyoming office with the addition David Leighton and his practice Heart Mountain Wealth Management. David, coming from Legacy Financial Partners, an Ameriprise company, named his firm after a local's favorite mountain peak. His business is built with a focus on retirement, investment and tax planning that includes estate planning strategies. His approach is always putting his clients first. For more information about David Leighton and Heart Mountain Wealth Management, visit www.heartmtwm.com.

"Advisors like David Leighton understand that Golden State aligns its priorities with theirs," says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State. "We work to provide them the with infrastructure they need to build and support their practice in order to best serve their clients."

David lives with his wife Alyson and three children, Noelle, Gabriel and Stella in Powell, Wyoming. During the winter months, they enjoy the outdoors and you most certainly will find them all skiing down Sleeping Giant.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.3 billion in advisory assets¹. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs³, Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California, with a second location in Powell, Wyoming. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of April 2021.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

The Golden State family of companies is comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners ("GSEP"), and Golden State Asset Management, collectively referred to as "Golden State." Heart Mountain Management is a DBA of GSEP. All firms are federally registered investment advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

