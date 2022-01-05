DexKo Global Acquires The Expediter, LLC

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter") has acquired The Expediter, LLC ("The Expediter") located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A premier source for wholesale trailer parts, braking systems, towing solutions, suspensions, and trailer electrical parts, The Expediter has been supplying dealers, wholesale and OEM customers with quality trailer parts since 1979, with a particularly strong presence in Utility, Industrial, RV and Boat Trailer replacement parts.

Dexter, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 18 manufacturing facilities and over 30 company-owned distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has earned a reputation as a trusted brand serving the utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy-duty, agricultural, and specialty equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.

"Adding The Expediter, their knowledgeable employees and valued customers, will allow us to better serve our customers in the southeast," said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global.

"Bringing The Expediter into the Dexter Distribution Group provides a strategic location in South Florida that will help to better serve our combined customers while also continuing to build on the success and growth of the business," added Adam Dexter, President and CEO of Dexter.

Sven Magnuson, Operations Manager of The Expediter, says: "We are proud to combine the legacy of our own family business with that of Dexter's. The Expediter has worked with Dexter Axle and its other companies for nearly 40 years. This partnership combines extensive experience and resources from both sides, that together will prove to serve our customers with the level of service and quality products they need to succeed."

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 2.2 billion. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

