BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION STATEMENT ON UPDATED TESTING PROTOCOLS

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas has suspended the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travellers, which was expected to take effect on 7 January 2022. Vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, may continue to present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative RT-PCR Test.
In addition, effective 4 January 2022, all persons remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test, regardless of vaccination status.
Details of the protocol changes are as follows:
- All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas.
- 48 Hour COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test: Effective 4 January 2022, a Rapid Antigen Test will be required for all travellers staying in The Bahamas longer than 48 hours (two (2) nights), regardless of vaccination status.
For full details, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.
PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
General Manager, Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com
Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation