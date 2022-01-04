Twin Cities PBS Announces New Four-Year Strategic Plan

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvia Strobel, CEO and President of Twin Cities PBS (TPT), announced a new strategic plan to be implemented over the next four years. The strategic plan focuses on TPT's commitment to inclusive storytelling and aims to support all Minnesotans by providing accessible education, history, public affairs, and arts and culture programming that helps communities stay connected, engaged, and informed.

The plan's six core goals include:

Create welcoming and inclusive environments Increase representational diversity Accelerate operational excellence Grow revenue for strategic priorities Engage audiences with valued, trusted, accessible, and personalized programming Advance a data-first culture

The goals are supported by strategies that will drive work over the next several years, including leveraging content and events to address systemic inequities and support social change, investing in technology to expand TPT's reach and accessibility across platforms, and improving audience experiences.

"By 2030, TPT will be the most trusted media source in the region," Strobel said. "I believe we've got the best creative team in the country at TPT. We have the opportunity to leap forward, from both a content and a technology standpoint, to better serve our community and become the nation's standout public media station."

Strobel was named President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS (TPT) in January 2020, shortly before the start of the pandemic. Leading TPT through a global crisis informed Strobel's vision and goals for TPT's future.

"The past couple years have really challenged us and provided an opportunity to support and create inclusive content for our diverse and multilingual communities in Minnesota," Strobel said. "The pandemic also highlighted the need to support educators, and we are committed to developing educational curricula for all productions moving forward."

TPT develops and produces content for local and national audiences. TPT is producing "America Outdoors," a six-part series hosted by Baratunde Thurston, premiering on PBS nationally in 2022. TPT also has a strong presence in the educational space with national animated PBS Kids series "Hero Elementary."

Locally, "TPT NOW" became the nation's first 24/7 TV channel to share health, safety, weather, traffic, and emergency information in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Somali. TPT also creates impactful documentaries such as racial housing covenants in "Jim Crow of the North," exploring Minnesota women's right to vote in "Citizen" and the upcoming 2022 documentary "Bring Her Home" about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

"Twin Cities PBS has long been a trusted media source for the Twin Cities," said Rob Sit, Chair for the TPT Board of Trustees. "Our new strategic plan honors our legacy while charting a course for us to be an accessible and innovative 21st century and educational media leader locally, regionally, and nationally."

Reflecting on the strategic plan, Strobel noted, "We are already a major PBS player, but there is a real opportunity for us to be one of the premier PBS stations in the country, and our community will be better for it."

Learn more about the strategic plan at TPT.org/2030. Hear more from Sylvia Strobel at TPT.org/Strobel.

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS (TPT)'s mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established 64 years ago, TPT now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach and community engagement activities reaching more than 2 million people each month. Over its history, TPT has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at tpt.org.

