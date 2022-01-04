A REAL "TOGETHER" EXPERIENCE - CANON ENTERS THE VIRTUAL REALITY PLATFORM SOFTWARE MARKET BY INTRODUCING AN INTERACTIVE VR EXPERIENCE WITH IMMERSIVE CALLING Introducing The Kokomo Software By Canon, A First-Of-Its-Kind VR Platform Software for the Company, Currently Being Developed by Canon(1)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today showcases a first of its kind immersive virtual reality experience, the Kokomo Software by Canon. Kokomo is a software platform (currently in development1) designed to change human communication by combining virtual reality with an immersive calling experience.

This innovative software is being designed to provide users with a way to meet friends and family virtually "in-person" by using a compatible Canon camera, a VR headset and a compatible smart phone. Kokomo will allow users to see and hear one another in real time with their live appearance and expression, in a photo-real environment, while experiencing a premium virtual reality setting in captivating locations like Malibu, New York, or Hawaii.

The app uses Canon cameras and imaging technology to create realistic representations of users, so calls feel like you are interacting face-to-face, rather than through a screen or an avatar. This creates a Real"Together" Experience.

"With Kokomo we're tapping into Canon's innovative spirit and heritage of high-quality imaging to enable people to have real, authentic interactions when they get together in VR. Every ImmersiveCall should be a memorable experience," said Kazuto "Kevin" Ogawa, CEO, Canon Americas. "Kokomo will enable people to create memorable, meaningful connections."

CES® attendees will be amongst the first to try out the Kokomo software (currently in development) by Canon during the ImmersiveCall demonstration which will feature the Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. Kokomo will be available in 2022 and the company plans to add new destinations, functionalities, and features to the Kokomo app, along with expanded compatibility with Canon cameras1.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

1 Not an offer for sale. Canon U.S.A. is currently developing the Kokomo software by Canon. Please note that Kokomo is not available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere. Specifications and features may change and no assurances can be given that this software, in the current or any other form, will be made available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere.

