The Points Guy Names Anka Twum-Baah Senior Vice President of Customer Loyalty and Content

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Points Guy (TPG), the leading authority on maximizing travel using points and miles earned through loyalty programs and credit cards, named Anka Twum-Baah Senior Vice President (SVP), Customer Loyalty and Content. Twum-Baah brings 20 years of experience leading high-impact initiatives and global teams across travel, lifestyle, loyalty, e-commerce, and payments to TPG.

In her new position as SVP, Customer Loyalty and Content, Twum-Baah will spearhead the creation and management of TPG's exclusive membership program comprised of over 11M engaged and passionate unique visitors per month. She will also oversee global content teams as well as the site and app products. As a member of TPG's senior leadership team, she will help to encourage future business growth and shape the team's culture.

"Anka's experience in the luxury market coupled with her outstanding track record in loyalty and ability to drive high-performance teams makes her the ideal executive to lead The Points Guy's efforts to expand customer loyalty, content creation, and product development. We're excited to bring her on board and take The Points Guy to the next level," said CEO and Founder of The Points Guy, Brian Kelly.

"I'm thrilled to join The Points Guy team. As a globe-trotter myself, I've been a fan of The Points Guy for quite some time. The Points Guy is entering an exciting growth phase, and I look forward to driving additional value for our highly-engaged audience," says Twum-Baah.



Prior to joining TPG, Twum-Baah led integrated marketing campaigns, loyalty programs, customer experiences, operations, and strategic alliances for global brands such as American Express, Marriott, Microsoft, and Gap, Inc. Additionally, Twum-Baah serves on several advisory boards and coaches start-ups and early-stage ventures around the world.

Twum-Baah earned an MBA from The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, where she was a Rath Foundation Merit Scholar and completed a joint program in Economics and International Business with the London School of Economics and Political Science. She holds an AB from the University of Chicago.

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder and CEO Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. In 2021, The Points Guy launched The Points Guy app created to act as a personal points and miles consultant empowering users to spend and travel smarter. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.2 million followers across social media platforms.

