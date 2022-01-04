Next Pathway Accelerates International Growth With the Opening of a New Office in Pune, India

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc, the leading provider of automated cloud migration services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Pune, India, to support the company's growth strategy. The new office will add to Next Pathway's capacity to develop and innovate the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, while serving as a strategic site to advance the firm's global service delivery capabilities.

Next Pathway Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Next Pathway)

"As more companies take a 'cloud-first' strategy, we've seen an increased demand for our automated migration tooling, SHIFT™ Migration Suite. Pune was an obvious choice for us - it's rich with experienced technical talent, and this office will allow us to better service our global customers and accelerate our R&D efforts," said Chetan Mathur, Next Pathway CEO.

The new office in India is part of Next Pathway's strategic plan to enhance the global engineering team and to augment the firm's delivery capabilities to meet the growing demands of global clients and partners.

Next Pathway, Managing Director – India, Yugesh Deshpande, commented, "The Pune office team will further strengthen the reach of the SHIFT™ Migration Suite and enable us to create a seamless delivery arm to expedite the delivery of complex workload migrations to the cloud for our global customers."

"This important step strengthens our existing technical operations and provides us with an incredible competitive advantage to deliver at the speed and quality that our customers expect," added Clara Angotti, Next Pathway President.

Next Pathway was recently recognized as a gold winner in the category, Most Innovative Company of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards. The opening of the Pune office demonstrates Next Pathway's commitment to continuous innovation, and will position the company to take on more client migrations and expand its global operations.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com.

