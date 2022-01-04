Melodity - The Web3 Ecosystem for the Music industry to fully unleash creativity with play-to-earn, listen-to-earn, NFTs and Metaverse

Melodity - The Web3 Ecosystem for the Music industry to fully unleash creativity with play-to-earn, listen-to-earn, NFTs and Metaverse

MILAN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melodity is taking the music industry one huge step further towards the decentralized creator economy and has started to build Web 3.0 monetization infrastructure to support musicians in completely new ways.

Melodity token is the store-of-value of the DoEcosystem, a Web3 ecosystem for the Music industry that consists of play-to-earn (P2E), listen-to-earn (L2E), NFTs and Metaverse platforms based on a proprietary blockchain that will empower opportunities for music artists, professionals, fans and music lovers. (PRNewsfoto/Melodity)

To do so, Melodity is building a premier ecosystem that consists of play-to-earn (P2E), listen-to-earn (L2E) and Metaverse based on a proprietary blockchain that will empower opportunities for music artists, professionals, fans and music lovers. Three of the integrated platforms are DoMeta, DoDuet and DoMart.

DoMeta is an almost completely music oriented metaverse, where users can enjoy their time playing, learning, creating and interacting with each other or participate in live events. It intends to draw communities by combining music, DeFi, blockchain and NFTs — as well as a play-to-earn model — into one unique package.

DoDuet, with a listen-to-earn model, will create an innovative experience like no other. It is a user-friendly contest platform that gamifies Music and provides visibility and easy-access prizes for artists. It will reward participants in the contest just by listening to tracks and voting.

DoMart, the NFTs marketplace, will provide not only songs distribution, but also a full bunch of possibilities for selling, buying, licensing and managing composite music NFTs.

The ecosystem will always be a place where creativity grows in endless ways. The main goal is to allow music artists to maximize their incomes and visibility by offering them advanced instruments for managing their own art.

Melodity wants to become the benchmark of the music industry in this new era contrasting old dynamics by providing a new home for artists where they can earn up to 90% of the income from their creations.

"With an ambitious purpose, Melodity is a protocol designed with the idea at heart to give freedom and new means to all music artists so that they can unlock the full potential of their music," comments CEO Rolen Guzman.

Melodity token

Melodity token ($MELD) is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is the store of value for the environment and is in the early stages of launch.

Melodity project was born of the passion of founders in helping to relieve the challenging financial circumstances of independent music artists. As ex amateur musicians, the founders witnessed first-hand how some of their friends struggle to generate income on their art.

For more information:

https://melodity.org

https://t.me/Melodity_Official_Community

https://twitter.com/meloditytoken

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718574/Melodity.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Melodity