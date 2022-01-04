Hyundai Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 51,340 units, a 23% decrease compared with December 2020. Retail sales declined 11%.

"2021 was a highly-successful year for the Hyundai brand and our retail partners," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We navigated a variety of challenges and sold the most retail units in our history, increasing our retail market share nearly a full point. Shopping activity and consumer interest in our product portfolio remains high, and we are focused on meeting that demand in 2022 and continuing our ascent in the market."

Q4 Results

In the fourth quarter, Hyundai sold 152,446 total (-15%) and 148,169 retail (-5%) units.

2021 Results

For the year, Hyundai sold 738,081 total vehicles, a 19% increase compared with 2020 and the third best year in company history. Venue (+50%), Kona (+18%), Tucson (+22%), Palisade (+5%) and Nexo (+107%) established new annual total sales records.

On the retail front, Hyundai sold 694,349 retail units, the highest yearly retail sales total ever, for a 23% gain. Hyundai fleet sales in 2021 were down 24%, representing 6% of total volume.

Dec-21 Dec-20 % Chg Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 51,340 66,278 -23% 152,446 178,844 -15% 738,081 622,269 19%

December Product and Corporate Activities

Consumer Electronics Show: Later today at 3 p.m. PT , Hyundai will Later today at, Hyundai will present its future vision for robotics and the metaverse during the company's CES press conference; livestream available here

IONIQ 5 Sales: Hyundai delivered the all-new, all-electric IONIQ 5 to the first customers on both the Hyundai delivered the all-new, all-electric IONIQ 5 to the first customers on both the west and east coasts

Tucson XRT: Hyundai Hyundai introduced the rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim

KBB Best Buy Award: The 2022 Santa Fe was The 2022 Santa Fe was selected as the 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment

Kentucky Donations: Hyundai and its Kentucky dealers $150,000 to support Western Kentucky following the recent tornadoes Hyundai and itsdealers announced donations ofto supportfollowing the recent tornadoes

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Dec-21 Dec-20 % Chg Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD %Chg Accent 844 1,559 -46% 4,778 3,660 31% 19,614 15,975 23% Elantra 5,193 10,849 -52% 18,316 30,372 -40% 124,422 105,475 18% Ioniq 1,361 2,039 -33% 4,329 4,331 0% 19,885 13,570 47% Ioniq 5 153 0 --- 153 0 --- 153 0 --- Kona 5,299 8,349 -37% 19,141 23,440 -18% 90,069 76,253 18% Nexo 37 13 185% 148 70 111% 430 208 107% Palisade 6,882 8,123 -15% 21,866 22,078 -1% 86,539 82,661 5% Santa Cruz 3,000 0 --- 7,049 0 --- 10,042 0 --- Santa Fe 8,698 12,500 -30% 22,415 30,337 -26% 112,071 100,757 11% Sonata 3,514 8,059 -56% 12,682 23,871 -47% 93,142 76,997 21% Tucson 13,842 11,881 17% 34,902 32,518 7% 150,949 123,657 22% Veloster 71 267 -73% 372 1,006 -63% 2,112 7,591 -72% Venue 2,446 2,639 -7% 6,295 7,161 -12% 28,653 19,125 50%

