H.I.G. Capital Completes Growth Investment in General Datatech

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate completed a growth investment in General Datatech ("GDT" or the "Company"), a leading IT solutions provider ("ITSP") in the second half of 2021.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, GDT is a leading multi-vendor IT solutions provider ("ITSP") with a services-driven approach serving blue chip enterprises and government agencies across the globe. Founded in 1996, the Company offers its customers comprehensive solutions, including professional services, managed services, and the design, architecture and resale of OEM hardware, software, and maintenance.

"I am extremely excited to welcome H.I.G. as an investment partner for GDT. I have spent several years vetting H.I.G. as a partner and believe that they bring the necessary capital and insights required to shepherd GDT into a new chapter of growth," said JW Roberts, founder and chairman of GDT.

"H.I.G. knows this industry incredibly well," commented Tom Ducatelli, CEO of GDT. "And with this partnership we look forward to bringing more capabilities to our customers, while maintaining our reputation as a high-performance, growth-oriented IT solutions provider."

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with JW and Tom to help continue GDT's market-leading growth story. We share management's vision for a strong company culture that is centered on best-in-class technologies and service delivery excellence for its customers."

Aaron Tolson, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "We have been impressed by GDT's differentiated go-to-market strategy and high value-add professional and managed services, which we expect will continue to drive above-market growth for the Company."

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to H.I.G. CDX Advisors acted as a financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to GDT.

About General Datatech

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

GDT

