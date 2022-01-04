Global Resale Acquires Tech Trade Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Resale, LLC ("The Company"), a leading global provider of lifecycle solutions for technology assets, announced today that it has agreed to acquire Tech Trade Partners ("Tech Trade"), a privately-held company specializing in the acquisition, refurbishment, repair, resale and proper disposition of pre-owned and off-lease IT equipment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tech Trade, established more than a decade ago by Founder and President Tom Sager, is based in the greater Chicago area. Tech Trade's services and solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT budgets and lifecycles by acquiring high quality pre-owned equipment, while also helping lessors and corporations recover maximum value from their end-of-use inventory.

The transaction will strategically combine Tech Trade's extensive talent base and strong e-commerce capabilities with Global Resale's broad range of services and extensive remarketing relationships. Tech Trade also will provide Global Resale with an important presence in the midwestern United States. Mr. Sager and the existing Tech Trade team will continue to lead the business following the transaction. Mr. Sager will also join Global Resale in an elevated role as Vice President, Recommerce and Channel Partners.

"At a time when enterprises are increasingly focused on operating both sustainably and cost-effectively, the combination of Global Resale and Tech Trade will enhance the value we add to the technology asset lifecycle management supply chain," said Jeff Zeigler, CEO of Global Resale. "Tom and I have known each other for three decades and separately built businesses in this ever-evolving and growing industry. We are thrilled to join forces and share our trusted, long-term relationships, enhance our capabilities, and maximize our use of e-commerce channels to expand reach, productivity and profitability."

"Global Resale has built an impressive and highly respected position within the global circular economy," noted Tech Trade President Sager. "Joining forces with Jeff and the team at Global Resale will expand our collective scale, broaden our role in the asset recovery lifecycle and enhance our ability to invest in growth opportunities."

Global Resale is a leading provider of lifecycle management solutions for technology assets. We turn the complex asset recovery process into convenience for our blue-chip partners, maximizing value recovery and minimizing risks while helping achieve their ESG goals. We utilize our expertise and advanced capabilities to refurbish over 99% of the assets processed. For more information please visit www.globalresale.com.

Tech Trade Partners, located in suburban Chicago, specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment, repair, resale and proper disposition of pre-owned and off-lease IT equipment. Tech Trade's services and solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT budgets and lifecycles by acquiring high quality pre-owned equipment, while also helping lessors and corporations recover maximum value from their end-of-use inventory. With a team comprised of talented and experienced industry veterans, Tech Trade operates as a community of resourceful partners to its customers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.techtradepartners.com.

