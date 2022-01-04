BEKE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies KE Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: February 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/beke.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) inflated the Company's GTV; (2) inflated the Company's revenues; (3) inflated the number of stores and agents using the Company's platform; and (4) that, as a result, of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the Defendants misleading statements and omissions, the price of KE Holdings' ADS traded at an artificially inflated price. When the truth concealed by defendants' prior misrepresentations and omissions was disclosed to the market, including after the close of the market on December 16, 2021, the Company's ADS prices dropped $4.73, 22.18%, from the high it reached on that day on greater than usual volume.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/beke or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in KE Holdings you have until February 28, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC