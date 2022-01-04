3Pillar Global Announces New CFO To Lead Firm Through Accelerated Growth Strategic addition to the executive leadership team will further strengthen 3Pillar's financial organization

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading digital product development company, named a new CFO to its executive leadership team to leverage the company's explosive growth in revenue to power future expansion. Over the last four years, 3Pillar has nearly quadrupled in revenue. The company has hired Jeff Sperber to serve as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and to lead 3Pillar through further anticipated growth cycles in the coming years.

"Jeff Sperber joins our executive leadership team at a time when his expertise and experience are exactly what we need at 3Pillar," said 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf. "He brings us exceptional skills honed by years of leadership managing high-growth businesses. But Jeff is more than just a top talent; he is also someone who understands and lives our company's core values. I am confident he will be a superb partner as we build for our next phase of growth."

A seasoned business executive, Sperber has been CFO for a variety of companies, including Class Valuation, TalentReef, NetDocuments and Accenture Mortgage Cadence, among others. He is an expert in leading firms through strategic investments by private equity partners and organizing rapidly growing finances into a business strategy that delivers results.

"Joining 3Pillar is an opportunity unlike any other," said Jeff Sperber. "Almost nowhere else in the industry can you find a rapidly growing company with such a strong values-based approach as 3Pillar. As the company quickly scales its operations to deliver innovation to new industry partners, I am honored to join the team and participate in the next several years of exciting expansion."

Sperber joins 3Pillar shortly after the firm received a new strategic investment that has positioned it to expand its impact on new industry sectors. Sperber's new role at 3Pillar is part of the company's strategy for leveraging its current momentum for rapid future growth.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

