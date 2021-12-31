SABESP - Material Fact - Capex Plan 2022-2026

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date, the Board of Directors approved the Capex Plan for the period 2022 to 2026, in the amount of R$ 23.8 billion.

Capex Plan (R$ million)

(Constant values at December 2021 prices)





2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total Water supply 2,209 2,026 1,853 1,926 1,869 9,883 Sewage collection 1,869 1,989 2,005 2,534 2,235 10,632 Sewage treatment 616 558 668 624 864 3,330 Total 4,694 4,573 4,526 5,084 4,968 23,845



