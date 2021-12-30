SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Walmart Inc. - WMT

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Walmart Inc. ("Walmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: WMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Walmart and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 20, 2021, California officials filed a complaint against Walmart for allegedly dumping hazardous waste, including toxic cleaning supplies, pesticides, and batteries, in landfills throughout the state from more than 300 Walmart stores. Additionally, the lawsuit claims Walmart dumped "confidential customer information" at these landfills. On this news, Walmart's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 20, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

