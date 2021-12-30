KEEP STUDENTS ENGAGED WITH CASIO'S E-LEARNING TOOLS

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2021 in the rearview and virtual learning showing no signs of stopping in 2022, the new year marks an ideal time for students across America to rededicate themselves to making the most of remote education. With tools and resources from Casio America, Inc., students can collaborate with mathematics teachers from home and sharpen their musical skills anytime, anywhere.

For Mathematics Students and Teachers

Designed by Casio as a one-stop shop for educators and students, ClassPad.net is an all-in-one, web-based mathematics creation and discovery resource geared for K-12 and beyond. As learning becomes increasingly dependent on technology and remote access, ClassPad.net is ahead of its time regarding versatility and customizability for teachers and students alike. Key features like unlimited customizable Workspaces, the ability to create authentic mathematical text and easily adjust geometric objects, measurements and angles allow students to succeed regardless of the environment they are learning in.

While Open Access to ClassPad.net is free, teachers and students can sign up for Registered Access – also for free – enabling them to save Workspaces, publish and share Papers, browse the complete Paper Library and mark favorites. The software is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized – helping parents, students and teachers learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology like graphing and scientific calculators.

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of educational resources, please visit CasioEducation.com .

For Budding Musicians

Casio designed its new series of Casiotone digital keyboards to spark the joy of making music in all players, anywhere. The ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1 does exactly that with 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones, making it ideal for players of all ages and skill levels. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality – like learning to play more favorite songs – and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $199.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red).

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

