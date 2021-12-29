Trial attorney earns second consecutive selection to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40

Lyons & Simmons Partner Stephen Higdon Named Among Dallas' Top Young Attorneys Trial attorney earns second consecutive selection to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP partner Stephen Higdon has been selected to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40, a prestigious listing of the top young attorneys in Dallas.

Attorneys were selected to the 2022 listing based upon peer nominations, followed by extensive review by the D Magazine editorial staff in conjunction with input from a blue-ribbon panel of North Texas attorneys. It is Higdon's second consecutive year to earn this recognition.

"Stephen is an exceptional trial attorney who takes his responsibility to his clients very seriously, and his peers have recognized him for that commitment," said firm co-founder Michael Lyons .

"He earns their trust, not through promises, but through his actions and results," said firm co-founder Chris Simmons .

Higdon has extensive courtroom experience handling a wide range of civil litigation in both trial and appellate work in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business litigation.

In addition to D Magazine, his work has earned recognition from Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch and Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Stars. Higdon is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, summa cum laude and Order of the Coif, and was recognized this past year with his Lyons & Simmons colleagues by the Dallas Trial Lawyers Associate with the John Howie Award.

About Lyons & Simmons, LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit https://www.lyons-simmons.com .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons