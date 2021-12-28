Gales Shoes For Nurses Release New Mint Colorway

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative nursing footwear company Gales has just released its latest colorway. The bright and cheery mint color is available for men and women and comes in a wide range of full and half sizes.

Gales Mint Nursing Shoes

Gales was born in March 2020 and went to market in September of this year after Founder & CEO Rob Gregg experienced firsthand the incredible care and support frontline nurses had given a family member who had fallen seriously ill during the height of the pandemic. Determined to find a way to give back, he quickly identified the need for protective and comfortable footwear that doesn't break the bank.

Named after beloved nurse Florence Nightingale, Gales is on a mission to fill a gap in the market.

Combining 10 plus years of experience in footwear design and production with feedback from hundreds of nurses from over 89 medical facilities, Rob launched a first-of-its-kind shoe that is comfortable, protective, and affordable.

The first smart PPE footwear designed specifically for nurses, Gales are equipped with removable and washable Ortholite® insoles that bounce back and maintain their shape and performance benefits after every wash. These cloud-like insoles provide all-day comfort, and also feature slip-resistant technology and an antimicrobial barrier that stops dangerous liquids and infections from seeping in.

With no unnecessary materials or laces, these slip-on shoes provide arch support, and have a soft touch feel thanks to their XL Extralight® technology that makes them 3 times lighter than any other nursing shoe on the market.

Gales protect nurses from harmful infection, something over half of the nurses Gales surveyed expressed as one of their main concerns. These ultra-comfortable, low-maintenance shoes can be wiped clean and dry almost instantly, delivering peace of mind to nurses who simply want to protect themselves and their families from dangerous infections.

The mint colorway is the latest addition to the Gales family, and are now available to purchase for $89.95, Gales footwear are also available in white, black, gray, navy, and lavender.

Gales Footwear has had a meteoric rise and was recently named the Most Fundable Company of 2021 by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. This prestigious honor recognizes entrepreneurs who go the extra mile by solving the biggest problems facing today's consumers by delivering inventive and thoughtful solutions.

