CEO Brian Wainwright Wins Vistage 2021 Leadership Award

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Wainwright, CEO and Founder of The Wireless Experience, has won the Tri-State's 2021 Vistage Leadership Award. Created by Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses, the award celebrates a member's enduring excellence in leadership, recognizing the discernible impact they've had on their business, Vistage group and community.

Wainwright launched The Wireless Experience in 1997 and has led the company from mom-and-pop to top-rated East Coast AT&T retailer, expanding to 91 locations across six states in 2021 and earning five-time certification as a Great Place to Work. He also launched and leads Gryllidae Wireless, Inc., a Cricket Wireless authorized retailer, and has expanded the enterprise to include Fantasy Island Amusement Park in Beach Haven, New Jersey. Together, the businesses employ more than 600 people.

"This recognition means a lot because it comes from Vistage," said Wainwright. "Vistage has helped me become a better leader, and the people who make our enterprise a success deserve great leadership as we create best-in-class businesses where team members can better their lives, guests have memorable experiences, and communities find strength and support.

The Wireless Experience (TWE), established in 1997, is a national AT&T Authorized Retailer with over 90 stores located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maryland. Headquartered in Manahawkin, New Jersey, TWE is an organization built on the foundation of introducing new technology that inspires and enhances the lives of their guests. Their mission is to set the standard for the best wireless experience, and they do this by conducting business under the five core values of accountability, community, integrity, loyalty and trust.

