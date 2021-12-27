The Salvation Army continues to help ensure Hope Marches On for Americans in need

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year beset with a global pandemic, major natural disasters, a lifted eviction moratorium, and a rising opioid epidemic, millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet and are in desperate need for a hand up. As the nation's largest non-governmental provider of services, The Salvation Army has not stopped working to provide help and hope in nearly every ZIP code across the U.S. even when the pandemic put new strains on social service organizations to fulfill heightened service requests. To ensure hope marches on in 2022 and beyond, The Salvation Army is calling upon new and regular supporters to give and help millions of individuals and families in need.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8972955-salvation-army-end-of-year-giving-ensures-hope-marches-on-for-americans-in-need/

"We are proud to be a source of refuge and comfort to so many in need, especially over the past two years as millions of Americans have tipped over the edge of the poverty line," said The Salvation Army's National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder. "The Salvation Army is responding to every cry for help but relies on the generosity of the American public to continue our mission to serve all in His name without discrimination all year-long."

As life has returned to a new normal for many, it's easy to forget that for our neighbors in need, the pandemic isn't over. Millions are behind on their rent and utility payments and are facing the threat of eviction, over 17 million people are food insecure, and many are suffering from the re-emergence of the opioid epidemic. Since March 2020, The Salvation Army has provided more than 278 million meals and over $200 million in utility, rent, and mortgage assistance at over 7,000 locations across the U.S. Not to mention, the hundreds of thousands served after hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters, including the recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest, after which, The Salvation Army served nearly 45,000 meals and snacks, 13,000 drinks, and 2,500 emotional and spiritual care consultations for survivors and first responders. As long as resources are available, The Salvation Army will continue to assist individuals and families in need well beyond the holiday season.

The Salvation Army estimates it will need $175 million to keep families in their homes this holiday season and beyond. For reference, that's almost 50% more than raised through Red Kettles in 2020, so the continued generosity of the American public, even after our holiday campaign ends, is essential to our ability to serve all who rely on us. As always, The Salvation Army has faith in a generous public to help provide the resources needed to serve the 30 million Americans who come to us for help each year.

The best way to ensure services continue for those in your community is to visit SalvationArmyUSA.org and sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 per month, which could be the difference between a family staying in their home or falling under the poverty line.

Other options include:

Donate via phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

As need knows no season, the importance of year-round giving is essential to ensure The Salvation Army is able to meet the increasing needs of our vulnerable neighbors.

Every donation stays in the community to help ensure that hope marches on for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Contact:

Bishop Wash

(972) 854-1586

Bwash@lermaagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Salvation Army