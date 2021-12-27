The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (PSFE, BFT) Investors Investors with losses exceeding $200,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Paysafe investors have until February 8, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru)

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe became a public entity via business combination with FTAC.

Then, on November 11, 2021, before the market opened, Paysafe announced that it was revising its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530 – $1,550 to a range of $1,470 – $1,480. Paysafe attributed the revision to "[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment" and "[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company's original expectations for these agreements."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.03 per share, or more than 40%, to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Paysafe securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 8, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Paysafe securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles