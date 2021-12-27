Data Driven, Smart Empowered The 23rd CHTF China Smart City Expo Opens

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which attracts global attention, officially opens on December 27. The 23rd CHTF China Smart City Expo, which is the focus of attention at the CHTF, kicks off simultaneously at Hall 4 of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center and at Hall 11 of Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

With the theme of "Data Driven, Smart Empowered", this CHTF China Smart City Expo, which is jointly organized by the State Information Center and Asia Digital Group, brings together innovative application technologies and solutions in the field of smart city including forward-looking 5G, industrial Internet, Internet of Things, big data, blockchain, digital industry, artificial intelligence, and smart technology, presenting the new development path and new pattern of future smart city.

Smart city from the perspective of numbers

China is the world leader in digital infrastructure construction, with a well-defined system for open data sharing, and a sound system for institutional support. At the macro level, "accelerating digital development and building a digital China" is listed as an independent section in the outline of the "14th Five-Year Plan", which points out the need to develop seven key industries of the digital economy: cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, industrial Internet, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality as well as augmented reality. Active efforts are being made to promote urban digital governance at the national and local levels. On the technical front, digital technologies related to urban service platforms such as big data, AI, and blockchain are maturing through iteration. On the financial side, according to research by IDC, investment in smart city construction in cities below the third tier will exceed 100 billion yuan in the next three years, accounting for nearly 60% of China's total spending on smart city. It can be seen that the development of digitally driven smart cities is in full swing.

This CHTF China Smart City Expo has five exhibition areas: smart city ecosystem, new infrastructure, digital economy and industrial innovation, artificial intelligence and smart technology experience, and achievements of smart city. The exhibition covers the top-level smart city planning and solutions for "urban planning and management" and "urban safety and emergency"; development and construction of infrastructure such as 5G infrastructure, industrial Internet, smart manufacturing, and urban data centers; new technologies and new products in the fields of digital industry, smart manufacturing, smart governance, smart transport, smart energy, smart agriculture, smart cultural tourism, among other things. Visitors can experience the world's leading new technologies and equipment in voice interaction, biometrics, affective computing, machine vision, man-machine interaction, spatial recognition, eyeball tracking, natural language interaction, etc. Also on display are achievements in the development of leading smart cities and benchmarking companies in the smart city sector.

At the site, smart city pioneers represented by Huawei, ZTE, Ping An, GienTech, H3C and Inspur showcase the latest technological products and solutions. Guided by the philosophy of urban intelligence, Huawei displays a full range of solutions for precision governance, serving the people's well-being, enabling economy, urban practice, new infrastructure, and so on. It is committed to building an urban intelligent agent that has the functions of "eyes, brain, hands, and pulse" and deep learning capabilities, and allows for global collaboration and multi-dimensional perception, and building a digital bridge, so that various industries can pursue high-quality development. ZTE uses the theme of "Innovation leadership, cloud network for foundation, and multi-dimensional empowerment". It focuses on displaying self-developed physical chips, independent innovation server models, demo of global smart transport as well as Internet of Vehicle products, cloud XR lab experience, smart manufacturing case, etc. Ping An comprehensively displays smart environmental protection solution, which includes a big data platform on ecological environment, waste classification monitoring platform, intelligent drainage platform, and intelligent environmental liability insurance service platform. Through the cases implemented in Shenzhen and Shanghai, visitors have a clear and direct understanding of the performance of smart environmental protection in cities. Fukonn Vanguard unveils its new modular and customized integrated kitchen, which is more in line with user needs. It demonstrates the integration of "artificial intelligence technology + Internet of things + service robot technology". Modular products integrate food storage, intelligent cooking, tableware disinfection, garbage classification, automatic cleaning and sanitation monitoring. This kitchen product makes life easier.

Brainstorm and make progress together

It is reported that the Asia-Pacific Smart City Development Forum 2021 will be held on the 28th and 29th at this CHTF China Smart City Expo. It includes one main session, two parallel sessions, a project matchmaking event and the 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart City Awards Ceremony.

Major initiatives that require joint progress in many areas, fields and dimensions are needed to build a smart city. China is at the forefront of the building of smart cities, necessitating the spirit of exploration, more wisdoms and resources, and multi-party collaboration. At the three sessions, government representatives, experts, scholars, leaders from well-known companies and other guests will be invited to brainstorm ideas on the three themes: "Data Driven, Smart Empowered", "Data Element Empowering the New Development of Smart City", and "Digital Brain Leading the New Construction of Smart City." The participants will also discuss smart city construction plans, government development needs, corporate developments, and trend of technology development. In-depth communication, case demonstrations, and information sharing will promote matchmaking between government, enterprises, scientific research institutes and other parties, and help build smart cities.

A project matchmaking event will be held concurrently to promote multi-party exchanges, solve the construction problems in a targeted manner, and ensure the implementation of technologies and solutions. The matchmaking event will be attended by leaders of government departments in charge of smart city projects from various Chinese cities, senior executives of leading companies in the field of smart city, and representatives of smart city project investors. It will serve as a technology and solution exchange and trading platform for all parties.

In addition, the 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart City Awards Ceremony will also be held. The 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart City Awards are intended to showcase and promote the most representative cases of outstanding smart city construction projects in the Asia-Pacific region and the most powerful and influential smart city service providers, provide cities with design and construction experience through excellent cases, and advise cities on choosing suitable service providers. Leading smart cities, leading smart city service providers as well as comprehensive awards and individual awards in the Asia Pacific and China regions will be announced at the site.

A smart city is a place where we live, bringing all-round and profound influence to us. At this CHTF China Smart City Expo, we can see the essence of current development, as well as new development trends and development paths. In the future, as science and technology advance and the country becomes stronger, a smart city is bound to offer a higher-quality work and living environment.

