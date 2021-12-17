AVL is "Reimagining Motion" with Northrop Grumman at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL, the world's largest independent company for the development, simulation, and testing of automotive mobility systems, will make news at CES with Northrop Grumman and other partners, showcasing technology innovations through virtual experiences and vehicle exhibit.

The concept of AVL's display (at booth #6071) is "Reimagining Motion", a new theme for the company that highlights its commitment to technology leadership in the mobility space. AVL provides solutions in the development and application of e-mobility, fuel cell, battery, ADAS/AD, Big Data, AI, and embedded systems for all types of vehicles, as evidenced by their display at CES.

To bring AVL's partnership with Northrop Grumman to life, the companies will unveil a virtual reality experience where booth visitors can test drive a prototype of the team's Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) design, a new vehicle that provides crew and payload mobility on the lunar surface for NASA and others.

"We intend to use CES as a showcase of changes in mobility and demonstrate how AVL is at the forefront of this shift," said Stephan Tarnutzer, President at AVL. "We create a better world by driving the trends of tomorrow through technology leadership and sustainable mobility solutions."

To this end, AVL will also demonstrate its ADAS/AD technologies including the AVL Ajunic® compute platform, AVL DRIVINGCUBE™ vehicle-in-the-loop system, and Big Data and Analytics Platform. Additional products to be featured include the AVL Flexible Energy Storage System, High Voltage Junction Box, and various advanced simulation tools. These technologies serve as the backbone of many projects and partnerships AVL has formed with leading mobility companies. With its rich history of inventions and patents, AVL has truly been "Reimagining Motion" since 1948.

About AVL

With more than 11,500 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.

AVL North America is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more.

