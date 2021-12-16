Stephanie Anton Named President Of Fast-Growing Corcoran Affiliate Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group, a leading residential real estate brand and part of the Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand portfolio, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Anton as President of the fast-growing Corcoran Affiliate Network, effective January 1, 2022. Anton, who joined Corcoran in July 2020 as Senior Vice President of Affiliate Marketing and Growth will continue to report to Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman. Liebman made today's announcement.

"Since joining Corcoran, Stephanie has been a valued member of our leadership team," said Liebman. "With deep experience across franchise marketing and operations, Stephanie will be laser-focused on not only helping Corcoran grow our global network but also, and most importantly, helping our phenomenal affiliates grow in their local markets. As Stephanie steps into her new role as President, I am excited for the future of the Corcoran Affiliate Network under her exceptional leadership."

As President of the Corcoran Affiliate Network, she will lead strategy across several multi-functional teams, overseeing franchise growth, affiliate marketing, servicing, operations, and finance in this newly created role. Since launching the Affiliate Network in February 2020, Corcoran has been recognized as one of the fastest growing franchisors in the industry. The brand is now represented by more than 5,500 agents across 120 markets from California to Florida, New York to the British Virgin Islands, and many compelling urban and second home markets in between. Corcoran boasts a strong pipeline of affiliate growth, and Anton's exclusive focus on the franchise business will help fuel further expansion and development.

On her promotion, Anton noted, "I am honored and humbled to lead the development of the Corcoran Affiliate Network, to take on this incredible opportunity, and for Pam's trust in me. Corcoran is a brand that I truly love and I deeply believe in its differentiated value proposition. I welcome the opportunity to continue building the brand both with the addition of new markets and through the expansion of current affiliates. 2022 is already shaping up to be another exciting year as we look forward to welcoming some impressive new markets next year, and beyond."

Anton is a deeply respected and experienced residential real estate leader. Before joining Corcoran, she held the role of president at Luxury Portfolio International, the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the high-end marketing division since 2006. Before that, she served as Vice President of Marketing for large Chicagoland brokerage Koenig & Strey GMAC Home Services. Anton has been named to the prestigious Swanepoel list of the 200 most influential industry executives, the Inman 101 list of innovative leaders, and Luxury Daily's prestigious Luxury Women to Watch. She has also been recognized by the NAWRB (National Association of Women in the Real Estate Business) as Marketer of the Year.

While Anton has been driving Corcoran's affiliate momentum, she has also served as Managing Director of Global Services for Realogy Franchise Group. Given the importance of international to each brand's overall growth strategy, Realogy's Global Services leaders will directly report to the respective brands as part of the overall transition.

